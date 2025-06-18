Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Position Cut by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after acquiring an additional 309,210 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12,692.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

