CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,465 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,798,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $53,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,683.66. This represents a 88.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,067,379 shares of company stock worth $545,395,616 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

