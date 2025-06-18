China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China National Building Material Stock Down 0.3%

China National Building Material stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.9039 per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

