Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.