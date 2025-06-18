Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

