CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 29.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,861 shares of company stock worth $109,595,558. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $493.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.