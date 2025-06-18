CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CSX by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

