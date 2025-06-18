CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 346 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

