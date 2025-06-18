CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 6 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,589,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NVR by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,986.94 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,577.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

