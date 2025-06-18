CX Institutional Buys New Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.