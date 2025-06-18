CX Institutional Buys Shares of 600 Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSEX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water Company has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $996.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

Several research firms have commented on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

