CX Institutional Invests $32,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 17.8%

BATS:EFAV opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.