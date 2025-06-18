CX Institutional Invests $33,000 in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Energizer by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Energizer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.52.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 184.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energizer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
