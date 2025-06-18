CX Institutional Invests $36,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.22. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $187.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

