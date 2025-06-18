CX Institutional Invests $36,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

