CX Institutional Invests $43,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.3% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 121,150.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,441 shares of company stock worth $2,095,333. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.