CX Institutional Purchases New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

