CX Institutional Takes $30,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average is $131.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

