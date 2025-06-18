CX Institutional Takes $39,000 Position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 41.8% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 51,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KFY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Korn/Ferry International

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.