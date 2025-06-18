CX Institutional Takes $39,000 Position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 41.8% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 51,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on KFY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance
Shares of KFY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Korn/Ferry International
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
