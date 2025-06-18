CX Institutional Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0%

FUMB stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

