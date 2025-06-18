CX Institutional Takes Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $391.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.64. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.25.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

