CX Institutional Takes Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.