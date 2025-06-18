Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – June 15th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Emerson Electric, Fortinet, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and sell products and services designed to protect networks, data, applications, and devices from cyber threats. These firms may offer solutions such as firewalls, encryption tools, threat detection, and incident response services. Investors often buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to a market driven by growing demand for digital security and risk management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,636,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,440,616. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.81 and its 200-day moving average is $392.22. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,807. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.48. 5,121,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,437. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.38. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $161.52.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,486. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. 3,422,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

NYSE:MSI traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.99. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $375.82 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

