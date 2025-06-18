Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 58 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

