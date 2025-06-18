Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,453 News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get News alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of News by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 231,056 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 151,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in News by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of News by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.