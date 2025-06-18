Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

