Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

