Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of MFC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.07.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
