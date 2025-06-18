Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,859,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

