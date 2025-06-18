Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.