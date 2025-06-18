Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Target by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

