Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 99,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 1,572.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 329,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 309,379 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

