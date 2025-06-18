Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

