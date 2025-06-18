Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $593,000 Position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,705,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,739,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,236.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 177,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

About iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.