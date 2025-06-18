Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $508.86 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

