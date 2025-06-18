Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,587,000 after buying an additional 2,858,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 96,357 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $738,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,696,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,951,453.99. This trade represents a 8.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,544.33. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 681,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,411 and have sold 166,809 shares valued at $708,914. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $849.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.59. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

