Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

