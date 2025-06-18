Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,788 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGCB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 108,092 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0884 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

