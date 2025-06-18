Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $89.71.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

