Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,174.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.61. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 261.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

