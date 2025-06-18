Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,295 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 377,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

