Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after buying an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diageo by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after buying an additional 1,296,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

