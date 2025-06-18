Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

