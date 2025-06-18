Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Members Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $327.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

