Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 1.5%

NVS stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

