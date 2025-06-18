Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 117,813 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,813 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

