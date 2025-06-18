Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

