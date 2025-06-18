Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

