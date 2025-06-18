Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

