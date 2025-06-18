Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,066 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,111,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,600,000 after acquiring an additional 707,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after acquiring an additional 613,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,316,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

